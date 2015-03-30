NEW YORK, March 30 (IFR) - Clearstream will not process
coupon payments on some of Argentina's local-law exchange bonds
due on Tuesday, the clearing house said in a statement on
Monday.
"Clearstream has advised its customers that it does not
intend to effect any payment that it may receive in respect of
securities falling subject to the injunction," a Clearstream
spokesperson told IFR separately on Monday, referring to a US
court order halting the payments.
Holdouts led by Elliott Management's NML Capital unit have
won a series of legal rulings against Argentina, which
ultimately led the country's second default in a little over a
decade last year, when Griesa blocked coupon payments on nearly
US$30bn of restructured bonds.
Earlier this month, Griesa said some US dollar, local-law
notes were also covered by an earlier injunction that prevents
Argentina from servicing its restructured bonds unless it also
makes holdout creditors whole.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Jack Doran)