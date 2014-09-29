Sept 29 A U.S. judge held Argentina in contempt of court on Monday, saying the republic was trying to find ways to circumvent a prior order requiring it pay holdout bondholders at the same time as other creditors who restructured their debt in recent years.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan deferred a decision on imposing sanctions against Argentina to a later date. But he did say that the "problem is that the republic of Argentina has been and is now taking steps in an attempt to evade critical parts of" his injunction.

Argentina's government enacted a new law recently to get around a court ruling saying it must pay more than $1.3 billion to holdout hedge funds who rejected the country's debt restructuring agreements in 2005 and 2010. The country defaulted on more than $100 billion in debt more than a decade ago.

Carmine Boccuzzi, a lawyer for Argentina, had said a contempt ruling would just "make matters worse." (Reporting By Nate Raymond and Joseph Ax; Editing by Chris Reese)