By Davide Scigliuzzo
WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (IFR) - Some of Argentina's holdout
creditors are considering asking a US judge to hold local
state-owned lender Banco Nacion and the country's central bank
in contempt as part of their fight against the sovereign,
according to a source familiar with the situation.
The request would be based on the role of the two
institutions in helping Argentina circumvent the US jurisdiction
in September by depositing a coupon payment due on its
restructured bonds at an account opened by the central bank at
Nacion Fideicomisos, a subsidiary of Banco Nacion instead of at
trustee bank New York Mellon.
Both institutions could fall under the US court's
jurisdiction and be subject to monetary fines as Banco Nacion
has offices in the US and the Banco Central de la Republica
Argentina (BCRA) maintains an account at the Federal Reserve,
the source said.
US court judge Thomas Griesa in September held Argentina in
contempt for trying to find ways to circumvent a prior order
requiring it pay holdout bondholders at the same time it pays
creditors who accepted its 2005 and 2010 restructurings.
On Sep 30, Argentina deposited a US$161m bond interest
payment at Nacion Fideicomisos defying Griesa's order. The
coupon payment is intended to show that Argentina has the
ability to continue servicing its international debt despite a
default in July that grew out of the legal battle.
But this money may not reach the hands of investors because
using Banco Nacion as the conduit for payments violates the
2005 trust indenture which says that trustee has to have a place
of business in New York, which the fiduciary does not.
If delivered to an institution that is not formally
recognized as trustee, the payments could also be attached by
the US courts.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Shankar
Ramakrishnan)