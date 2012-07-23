* 2nd Circuit skeptical bondholders were treated equally
* Bondholders who didn't join debt swaps say deserve payment
* Argentina, US: Decision could affect future restructurings
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, July 23 Argentina's failure to repay
bondholders who refused to take part in massive debt
restructurings generated strong skepticism on Monday from a U.S.
appeals court in New York, which questioned whether it was fair
to let the country pay off some creditors but not others.
The outcome of the case, which stems from Argentina's
roughly $100 billion default in 2002, could affect how easily
countries might fend off angry creditors in bids to extricate
themselves from sovereign debt crises.
Argentina is appealing a Feb. 23 ruling by a Manhattan
federal judge that said some holdout bondholders owning $1.4
billion of defaulted debt deserved equal treatment with
creditors that accepted harsh restructurings in 2005 and 2010
when it came to repayment. About 92 percent of Argentina's
defaulted debt has been restructured.
In the February ruling, U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in
Manhattan said the bond contracts required that holdouts,
including NML Capital Ltd and Aurelius Capital Management funds,
must be paid no later than the bondholders who took part in the
restructuring.
A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
questioned Argentina's argument that it was not in fact ranking
the holdouts below other bondholders.
"Your obligation is to rank equally," Circuit Judge Reena
Raggi told Jonathan Blackman, a lawyer for Argentina, before a
packed courtroom during a nearly 1-1/2-hour hearing, more than
triple the scheduled length. She said "it's hard to say" a
decision not to pay some bondholders would accomplish that.
Blackman, a partner at law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen &
Hamilton, countered that the fact that one debt is not being
paid does not mean holdout bondholders were being disfavored.
He called the contractual clause a "nuclear weapon" that
would improperly allow holdout bondholders to throttle a
sovereign debt restructuring.
Still, Circuit Judge Rosemary Pooler, referring to
Argentina's financial troubles over the last decade, asked
rhetorically: "Why would anyone who can read ever lend money to
Argentina?"
The country remains embroiled in U.S. litigation with hedge
funds and other creditors that have spurned restructurings and
demanded full repayment. This litigation has been a major
impediment to Argentina's return to global credit markets.
The 2nd Circuit typically takes several weeks or months to
rule.
SOVEREIGN RESTRUCTURINGS
Theodore Olson, arguing at the hearing for NML and other
bondholders that did not join the restructurings, said Argentina
was simply trying to back out of its contractual obligations.
"Argentina has repudiated and subordinated its payment
obligations to the plaintiffs in every way possible," said
Olson, a partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and a U.S. solicitor
general under President George W. Bush. "It subordinated them by
making them worthless."
Blackman suggested that ruling against Argentina could spur
more litigation by creditors, and threaten the ability of other
financially-strapped countries -- he named Greece, Ireland,
Italy and Spain as examples -- to undergo debt restructurings.
The U.S. Department of Justice has also said that Griesa's
ruling could undermine the country's effort to encourage
consensual, global efforts to address sovereign debt crises.
John Clopper, a lawyer for the Justice Department, told the
2nd Circuit panel that the Argentina case was not one where a
country was favoring one creditor over another. "A change in
legal rank is something other than selective payment," he said.
Griesa has awarded several billion dollars to holdout
creditors, but they have been largely unable to collect because
of U.S. sovereign immunity laws.
Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected an appeal by NML
and Kenneth Dart's EM Ltd of a 2nd Circuit ruling shielding $105
million of Argentina central bank deposits from claims, saying
the bank and Argentina did not waive sovereign immunity.
A small breakthrough occurred last Thursday, when Griesa
ordered the seizure of deposits and American depositary shares
determined to have belonged to Argentina. That would allow the
return of about $23 million to EM and NML, a small fraction of
what the court has said they should receive.
The case is NML Capital Ltd et al v. Argentina, 2nd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 12-105.
(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Carol
Bishopric)