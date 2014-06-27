BUENOS AIRES, June 27 In what it called an abuse of judicial power, Argentina on Friday said U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa was trying to "provoke a default" by keeping the South American country from paying its debt.

By blocking a payment that Argentina has attempted to make to holders of its restructured bonds, the judge "has abused his power," a statement from the government said.

(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Dan Grebler)