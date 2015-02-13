CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits nearly 3-week low on surprise trade deficit

(Adds analyst quotes and updates prices) * Canadian dollar at C$1.3406, or 74.59 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its weakest since March 15 at C$1.3455 * Bond prices turn lower across the yield curve * 10-year yield touches a four-month low at 1.545 percent By Fergal Smith TORONTO, April 4 The Canadian dollar weakened on Tuesday to a nearly three-week low against its U.S. counterpart, pressured by a loss of risk appetite and domestic data showing an unexpected t