* Concerns 225 mln euros in debt interest
* Follows U.S. court block to any payments
* Claimants want U.S. courts to reconsider
(Adds comment from Argentine economy ministry)
By Simon Jessop, Carolyn Cohn and Daniel Bases
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 13 Investors owning
euro-denominated Argentine government bonds, currently in
default, won a partial victory in a London court on Friday after
a UK judge ruled interest payments on the debt were governed by
English law.
However, in a case that has boiled in the U.S. courts for
over a decade, the judge declined to order that the 225 million
euros ($257 million) held by trustee Bank of New York Mellon be
distributed to the bondholders.
This decision throws the spotlight back on the U.S. court
that had originally blocked the payments because BNY Mellon is
subject to the jurisdiction of U.S. law.
Holders of euro-denominated Argentinian bonds now want U.S.
courts to take a fresh look at the ruling, but holdout investors
in New York said the decision did nothing to weaken the U.S.
injunction blocking payment.
In his decision on Friday, Justice David Richards, while
granting that the interest payments came under English law, also
said: "It would be quite wrong for this court to make, and I do
not make, any comment on such orders as may be appropriate and
their effect as a matter of U.S. law."
BNY Mellon declined to comment on the ruling.
The case is just one leg of a multi-year, cross-border
litigation following Argentina's sovereign debt default in 2002,
after which some debtholders agreed to accept reduced payouts
while others refused and took to the courts.
A U.S. court halted payments until a deal was reached
between the holdout creditors and Argentina. But Argentina
defied U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa's order and in late
June transferred interest payments to BNY Mellon.
Griesa ruled the payment illegal and ordered it returned.
Argentina refused, leaving BNY Mellon stuck in the middle and
investors without their coupon payment.
Argentina said the UK's judge's ruling vindicated its view
that Griesa overstepped his competences in blocking the interest
payments.
"It leaves it clear that Argentina was not and is not in
default and that the money legally belongs to bondholders," the
Economy Ministry said in a statement.
NO NEGOTIATIONS
Claimants in London included George Soros's Quantum
Partners, Knighthead Master Fund LP, RGY Investments LLC, and
Hayman Capital Master Fund LP.
"We intend to use the court judgment here in the U.S. and in
all other appropriate venues," said Christopher Clark, a lawyer
for the euro bondholder group at the law firm Latham & Watkins.
Alberto Bernal, head of emerging markets at BullTick Capital
Markets in Miami, wrote that the UK court decision is a positive
for the Argentine government as it "effectively opens the window
for Argentina to (once again, eventually) issue debt in Europe,
even if the holdout case remains unresolved."
Argentina defaulted on its sovereign bonds in 2002. Holders
of 93 percent of that debt accepted swaps in 2005 and 2010 for
new paper offering around 30 cents on the dollar. A handful of
hedge funds, led by Elliott Management and Aurelius Capital
Management, held out for better terms and won a string of U.S.
rulings pressuring Buenos Aires to settle with them.
"The UK court made clear that Judge Griesa has the authority
to enjoin the payments and that UK court will not interfere with
the U.S. court proceedings," said a source familiar with the
holdouts' thinking.
"The exchange bondholders will not be paid until the holders
of unexchanged bonds are paid. The only sensible way forward is
for Argentina to stop making excuses and come to the table to
negotiate a settlement," the source said.
Aurelius and Elliot both declined to comment on the ruling.
Judge Richards added on Friday that it was now up to BNY
Mellon to decide "the proper time and way, if at all" to bring
his judgment to the U.S. courts.
There has been no meaningful contact between the holdouts
and Argentina for working out a solution in months. Investors
appear resolved to wait for Argentina's elections in October for
a potential change of government given President Cristina
Kirchner cannot run again.
"Initially it doesn't seem like it's going to have much
impact. The government hasn't reacted, it can't capitalize. The
local market is already pricing in a change of government and
the good that will come of that," said Ezequiel Asensio from
investment bank Balanz Capital in Argentina.
Argentina's 2038 euro-denominated bond,
with about 5 billion euros outstanding, rallied 1.97 cents on
the dollar to 49.13 cents on Friday, pushing the yield down to
8.8 percent, Thomson Reuters data showed.
($1 = 0.8760 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Chris Vellacott in London; Richard
Lough, Hugh Bronstein and Walter Bianchi in Buenos Aires, Walker
Simon and Nate Raymond in New York; Writing by Daniel Bases;
Editing by Toby Chopra, Meredith Mazzilli and Frances Kerry)