(Adds comment from Aurelius)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, April 22 A U.S. judge on Wednesday
ruled that hedge funds suing over unpaid debt stemming from
Argentina's 2002 default are entitled to details of a recent
bond offering by Buenos Aires.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan said the
funds can seek documents from Argentina and banks including
Deutsche Bank AG related to Tuesday's $1.4 billion
bond sale to determine if any assets exist in the United States
that could satisfy billions of dollars in unpaid judgments.
"That is a legitimate inquiry and a legitimate question,"
Griesa said at a court hearing.
The ruling applies to Argentina and banks subscribed to the
offering, including Deutsche Bank and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya
Argentaria SA.
The hearing came at the urging of NML Capital, an affiliate
of billionaire Paul Singer's hedge fund and the lead creditor
suing Argentina for full repayment on the country's bonds
following its $100 billion default in 2002.
Philippe Zimmerman, Deutsche Bank's lawyer, told Griesa the
bank would cooperate, though he criticized NML's last-minute
efforts as "troubling." A representative for BBVA did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Argentina defaulted again last July after refusing to honor
court orders to pay $1.33 billion plus interest to hedge funds
including NML that had spurned the country's 2005 and 2010 debt
restructurings.
Despite the litigation, Argentina moved ahead with a sale of
Bonar24 bonds issued under local law on Tuesday that saw strong
demand from investors ahead of elections in
October.
NML, though, has said that Argentina's latest bond offering
appears to be covered by orders by Griesa requiring that the
country not service its restructured debt unless it also paid
the hedge funds.
Griesa in March blocked Citigroup Inc from processing
interest payments by Argentina on $2.3 billion in
dollar-denominated bonds issued under that country's laws.
Griesa, though, said on Wednesday that he did not have
information before him to suggest Argentina had indeed sought to
evade his orders.
Jonathan Blackman, Argentina's lawyer, told the judge
nothing in his past orders prevented the offering from going
forward, as it was "purely domestic" in nature.
"This is purely an internal transaction," he said.
The hedge funds' position appeared to remain constant even
after the hearing, with another lead creditor, Aurelius Capital
Management, issuing a statement saying it believed the offering
was made with the "intent to hinder, delay or defraud" it.
Aurelius warned that it intends to sue some or all
participants in the offering and subsequent bond purchasers for
fraudulent transfer, "but only if Aurelius ultimately concludes
it is responsible to do so."
(Reporting By Nate Raymond; Writing by Daniel Bases and Noeleen
Walder; Editing by Bernard Orr and Leslie Adler)