NEW YORK, March 26 (IFR) - Euroclear has closed a trading bridge with Clearstream on five series of US dollar-denominated Argentine bonds issued under local law, the company said in a note to the market on Thursday, according to a broker.

"Any instructions to receive or deliver the aforementioned securities from/to a Clearstream Banking Luxembourg customer will be rejected with immediate effect," Euroclear said in the note.

The securities affected have the following ISIN codes: ARARGE03E097, ARARGE03E113, ARARGE03G704, ARARGE03G688, ARARGE03E154.

Official at Euroclear were unavailable for comment.

(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing Paul Kilby)