NEW YORK, March 26 (IFR) - Euroclear has closed a trading
bridge with Clearstream on five series of US dollar-denominated
Argentine bonds issued under local law, the company said in a
note to the market on Thursday, according to a broker.
"Any instructions to receive or deliver the aforementioned
securities from/to a Clearstream Banking Luxembourg customer
will be rejected with immediate effect," Euroclear said in the
note.
The securities affected have the following ISIN codes:
ARARGE03E097, ARARGE03E113, ARARGE03G704, ARARGE03G688,
ARARGE03E154.
Official at Euroclear were unavailable for comment.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing Paul Kilby)