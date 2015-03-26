(Adds bond reaction, quote)
By Davide Scigliuzzo and Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, March 26 (IFR) - Clearing houses Euroclear and
Clearstream have closed trading bridges on some US$9.4bn of
Argentine bonds issued under local law, a source familiar with
the situation told IFR on Thursday.
The action will prevent Euroclear customers from settling
their trades with Clearstream clients and vice versa, but it
will not affect trading between customers belonging to the same
clearing company, the source said.
"Any instructions to receive or deliver the aforementioned
securities from/to a Clearstream Banking Luxembourg customer
will be rejected with immediate effect," Euroclear said in a
note to clients seen by IFR.
The note came in response to a similar action taken by
Clearstream on March 25 after a US court judge Thomas Griesa
allowed Citigroup's local branch to make payments on such bonds
but prevented other intermediaries from doing so.
The decision was part of Argentina's decade long court
battle with holdout investors seeking some US$1.33bn plus
interest from the South American country.
Holdouts led by Elliott Management's NML Capital unit have
won a series of legal rulings against Argentina, which
ultimately led the country's second default in a little over a
decade last year, when Griesa blocked coupon payments on nearly
US$30bn of restructured bonds.
Earlier this month, Griesa said the US dollar, local law
notes were covered by an earlier injunction that prevented
Argentina from servicing its restructured bonds unless it also
made holdout creditors whole.
The closing of the trading bridge came as a surprise to
several market participants, who said trading in the securities
will now become more complex.
"It fragments the market," said Jorge Piedrahita, CEO of
brokerage Torino Capital. "Investors should be thinking about
moving their bonds to a local custodian to make sure their bonds
get paid."
Argentine bonds weakened across the board on Thursday amid
fears that the country's default might spread to at least some
of its local-law notes.
Local-law Boden 2015 and Bonar 2024, which are denominated
in US dollars but not covered by the US injunction, dropped by
as much as one point in afternoon trading to cash prices of
102.0 and 106.5 respectively mid-market.
"Argentina's default just got a little bigger. (But) people
are looking beyond President Kirchner's term and that is what is
keeping the bid in the market," said Piedrahita.
The securities affected by the halt in the trading bridge
have the following ISIN codes: ARARGE03E097, ARARGE03E113,
ARARGE03G704, ARARGE03G688, ARARGE03E154.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing Paul Kilby)