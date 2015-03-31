CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures higher as oil price gains
March 24 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices rose, supported by a fall in Saudi crude exports to the United States in March.
NEW YORK, March 31 (IFR) - Euroclear informed market participants on Tuesday that it would not process coupon payments on some Argentine local-law bonds that are subject to a US court injunction, according to an official note to the market seen by IFR.
This includes two series of 2.5% Pars due 2038, which have coupon payments due today.
As part of Argentina's decade-long dispute with holdout creditors, a US district judge last week ordered the Belgium-based clearing house to refrain from processing such payments.
"You will not receive any payment on these bonds until further notice," Euroclear said in the note to clients, referring to five-series of Argentine-law securities.
Euroclear's action follows a similar announcement issued on Monday by rival Clearstream.
The affected securities have the following ISIN numbers: ARARGE03E097, ARARGE03E113, ARARGE03G704, ARARGE03G688, ARARGE03E154.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)
