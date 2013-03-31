* Most defaulted bonds were restructured in 2005 and 2010
* Argentina vows to pay restructured bonds no matter what
* Holdouts want 100 cents on the dollar
By Nate Raymond and Hugh Bronstein
NEW YORK/BUENOS AIRES, March 30 Argentina
challenged a U.S. court over the weekend by proposing that
"holdout" bond investors be repaid only about one sixth the
money federal judges hearing the case say they are owed, setting
the stage for a legal showdown in New York.
The terms offered by Argentina are the same as those
accepted by bondholders who chose to participate in the
country's 2010 sovereign bond restructuring. The holdouts
rejected that restructuring and are holding out for full
repayment.
Aside from the implications the case has for Argentina's
finances, it could also have wide ramifications for the way
future sovereign restructurings are carried around the world.
Argentina defaulted on $100 billion in sovereign debt in
2002 at the height of a financial crisis in Latin America's
third largest economy. The bonds now under dispute were issued
in New York, which is why the case is being heard in U.S. court.
Elliott Management affiliate NML Capital Ltd, one of the
lead plaintiffs, has said that it will not accept 2010 terms
They and other holdouts are sure to argue that Argentina's
proposal does not respond to the court's request.
"The court said 'You owe the holdouts $1.3 billion. Tell us
how you are going to pay that to them,'" said Josh Rosner,
managing director at research firm Graham Fisher & Co in New
York.
"Instead of answering how they will pay the full amount,
Argentina responded with a plan for paying a much smaller
amount," he said. "Argentina is flirting with technical default,
which would take a serious toll its economy."
The specter of technical defaults comes from the fact that a
U.S. District Court in New York has said that until the holdouts
start getting paid, Argentina cannot make payments to holders of
the restructured bonds.
Elliott stands currently to receive $720 million from
Argentina following a New York judge's order in November,
according to Argentina.
But the bonds NML could take had a market value of just
$186.8 million before a major decision in the case last October
favoring the holdouts, or $120.6 million as of March 1, the
filing said. Argentina estimates NML paid about $48.7 million in
2008 for its stake in the bonds.
"The Republic is prepared to fulfill the terms of this
proposal promptly upon Order by the Court by submitting a bill
to Congress that ensures its timely implementation," Jonathan
Blackman, Argentina's U.S. lawyer, wrote.
Around 92 percent of Argentina's defaulted bonds were
restructured in 2005 and 2010, with bondholders receiving 25
cents to 29 cents on the dollar.
But holdouts led by NML Capital and Aurelius Capital
Management have fought for years for full payment. Argentina
calls these funds "vultures."
In October, the 2nd Circuit upheld a trial judge's ruling by
finding Argentina had violated a so-called pari passu clause in
its bond documents requiring it to treat creditors equally.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan subsequently
ordered Argentina in November to pay the $1.33 billion owed to
the bondholders into an escrow account by the time of its next
interest payment to holders of the exchanged debt.
The 2nd Circuit heard an appeal of that order on Feb. 27.
Two days later, it directed Argentina to provide details of "the
precise terms of any alternative payment formula and schedule to
which it is prepared to commit."
BOND OPTIONS
In its 22-page submission late on Friday, Argentina said
that under a so-called par bond option, the bondholders would
receive new bonds due in 2038 with the same nominal face value
of their current bonds. They would pay 2.5 percent to 5.25
percent a year, Argentina said.
Bondholders would also receive an immediate cash payment
similar to what it provided under the 2010 debt swap, Argentina
said. And they would receive derivative instruments that provide
payments when the country's gross domestic product exceeds 3
percent a year.
The par option is restricted to small investors, unlike the
discount option, the more applicable fit for big investors like
NML and Aurelius.
Under the discount proposal, holdouts could receive new
discount bonds due in 2033 that pay 8.28 percent annually.
Argentina said the holdouts would also receive past due interest
since 2003 in the form of bonds due in 2017 paying 8.75 percent
a year, and GDP-linked derivative units.
Blackman, Argentina's lawyer, wrote that the proposal,
unlike what he called the "100 cents on the dollar immediately"
formula Griesa adopted, "is consistent with the pari passu
clause, longstanding principles of equity, and the Republic's
capacity to pay."
It was unclear on Saturday how the court might view
Argentina's proposals. The same three-judge panel had said in
October, though, that the holdouts "were completely within their
rights" to reject prior debt swap offers.
Euginio Bruno, a lawyer and bond restructuring expert with
the law firm Estudio Garrido Abogados in Buenos Aires, said the
government's Friday proposal "was within expectations,
considering the legal constraints on offering anything better
than the terms of the 2010 restructuring."
Argentina has a "lock law" that keeps new governments from
improving the terms of previous restructurings.
Earlier in the week, the holdouts scored a victory over
Argentina when the 2nd Circuit denied a full court review of its
October ruling on the equal treatment provision.
The United States had backed Argentina in seeking the
review, contending the 2nd Circuit's decision ran "counter to
longstanding U.S. efforts to promote orderly restructuring of
sovereign debt."
Argentina and holders of its restructured bonds say granting
the holdouts 100 cents on the dollar could complicate future
sovereign restructurings around the world.
Argentine Vice President Amado Boudou repeated on Saturday
that Argentina would continue repaying investors who
participated in the restructuring no matter how the U.S. court
case is resolved.
"One way or another, Argentina will pay," he said.
The case is NML Capital Ltd et al v. Republic of Argentina,
2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 12-105.