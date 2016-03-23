(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
March 23 Lawyers for three bondholder groups
that have not reached settlements with Argentina sent letters
this week to the U.S. Justice Department, arguing that the U.S.
government should not reenter long-running litigation over
defaulted Argentine sovereign debt.
The bondholder letters, sent by Milberg, Proskauer Rose and
McDermott Will & Emery, allege that Argentina has refused to
negotiate with small investors who collectively hold nearly $1
billion in defaulted bonds, despite recently reaching agreements
with the majority of bondholders who declined to participate in
previous sovereign debt restructurings, including the hedge
funds NML Capital and Aurelius Capital.
As the bondholders' letters to the Justice Department
explained, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will soon to
hear arguments on whether to lift the pari passu, or equal
footing, injunctions that pushed Argentina into settlement talks
with other investors.
The holdouts said that without the leverage of the pari
passu injunctions - which barred Argentina from making payments
to exchange bondholders before it paid bondholders holding
defaulted debt - they will be forced to swallow an unpalatable
take-it-or-leave-it proposal from Argentina. They urged the U.S.
government not to file an amicus brief backing Argentina's
position.
"Please do not endanger, for political or diplomatic
reasons, my clients' ability to obtain fair recoveries through
the normal litigation process," wrote Michael Spencer of
Milberg, whose letter said he represents a group of bondholders
holding defaulted Argentine bonds with a face value of more than
$860 million.
"Please let the 2nd Circuit decide these appeals on their
legal merits. Please do not let this become another example of
wealthy and powerful interests (hedge funds and governments)
obtaining favored treatment, while average people are passed
by."
Lawyers for the protesting bondholder groups said they sent
the letters after another plaintiff in the case told them that
Argentine officials had asked the U.S. government to submit an
amicus brief to the 2nd Circuit.
REASON TO WORRY
Argentina's lead lawyer in the bond litigation, Michael
Paskin of Cravath Swaine & Moore, declined to provide a
statement in response to my request for comment. Ginger Anders,
the Justice Department official to whom the bondholder groups
addressed their letters, declined to comment, but on Wednesday
afternoon, the Justice Department filed a notice of appearance
as an amicus on the 2nd Circuit's docket.
The holdouts have reason to worry about the U.S. government
siding against them. Back in 2012, when the 2nd Circuit was
first considering the controversial pari passu injunctions
ordered by U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa, the Justice
Department submitted an amicus brief backing Argentina's
interpretation of the critical bond contract clause.
In those days, Argentina's administration was openly defiant
of the U.S. court system, vowing it would never pay billions of
dollars in judgments obtained by creditors. Even after the U.S.
Supreme Court declined in 2014 to review the controversial pari
passu injunctions, Argentina snubbed court-ordered settlement
talks.
Now there is a new, more moderate administration in place in
Argentina, and its economic policies have won praise from the
U.S. government. President Barack Obama, who met with Argentine
President Mauricio Macri Wednesday in Buenos Aires, said he was
impressed at how quickly President Macri acted to "reconnect
Argentina with the global economy."
And in a statement last week by the U.S. Embassy in Buenos
Aires, U.S. Treasury Undersecretary Nathan Sheets specifically
cited Argentina's willingness to resolve the bond litigation as
proof that the Macri administration is sincere about restoring
the economy.
Judge Griesa, who has presided over the Argentine bond
litigation for 15 years, was sufficiently convinced of the new
government's good faith to order the pari passu injunctions to
automatically dissolve when two conditions are met: Argentina's
legislature must repeal laws prohibiting settlements with
holdout debt investors; and Argentina must actually pay
investors with which it reached settlement agreements before
Feb. 29, including NML and Aurelius.
Several bondholder groups, including the three that sent
letters to the Justice Department this week, appealed Judge
Griesa's order to the 2nd Circuit, asking for the injunctions to
remain in place. They claim that Argentina's moderate talk masks
the same "arrogance, obstinacy and delay" (to quote a bondholder
brief by Duane Morris and Weil Gotshal & Manges) that the
country has shown throughout the bond litigation.
(Interestingly, NML also opposes lifting the injunctions, even
though it has settled with Argentina.)
Argentina, meanwhile, said in its brief to the 2nd Circuit
that Judge Griesa was well within his discretion to order the
injunctions to dissolve. "What the district court once had the
power to decree in order to alter behavior and incentivize
good-faith settlement negotiations," the brief said, "it
manifestly has the power to relieve now that the behavior has
changed and settlement is within reach."
If the Justice Department wants a say in the final throes of
this case, we'll know by Friday, when the last briefs are due at
the 2nd Circuit.
