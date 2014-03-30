(Recasts with government confirmation on offers)
BUENOS AIRES, March 30 Argentina has been
approached by financial institutions offering it loans at
favorable rates, the economy ministry said on Sunday, marking a
tentative reopening of international credit markets for the
first time in over a decade.
The economy ministry issued a statement on Sunday, saying it
had received offers of credit from abroad. It did not name the
institutions.
"In recent weeks ... various financial institutions have
presented proposals of access to external financing with
repayment timetables and interest rates similar to those offered
to other countries in the region," it said.
It would be the first time Argentina has received loans from
international creditors since a massive default in 2002.
The offers followed Argentina's $5 billion settlement with
Spain's Repsol over its expropriation of YPF and
progress on talks to repay over the $9.5 billion Caracas owes
the Paris Club creditor nations, said the ministry.
The statement followed an earlier report in local newspaper
Pagina/12 that the government was closing in on a deal to
receive around $1 billion in loans from investment bank Goldman
Sachs and had been approached by other lenders.
The paper, which has close ties with the government of
President Cristina Fernandez, said the two-year loan would be
announced in the next few days and carry an annual interest rate
of 6.5 percent.
Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
The loans would come as the government seeks cash to avoid a
further devaluation of the peso and increase its depleted
foreign exchange reserves.
Dollars have been scarce in Argentina due to capital flight,
weak exports, and low competitiveness because of high inflation.
The government hopes securing the Goldman Sachs loan would
demonstrate that its strategy of thawing relations with
international creditors was starting to take effect, said the
paper.
Argentina has already offered to repay the debt it owes the
Paris Club, which stems from the 2002 default.
The club had accepted Argentina's initial proposal to pay
back the funds without recourse to the International Monetary
Fund and to request credit lines from the countries it owed
money to, Pagina/12 said in a separate report on Sunday.
Talks were continuing over the repayment terms, it added.
The economy ministry also on Sunday restated its intention
not to issue debt in foreign currency.
