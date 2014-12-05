(Updates with additional year-to-date performance data)

By Daniel Bases

NEW YORK Dec 4 Highland Capital Management, a relative newcomer to Argentina's sovereign debt crisis, placed a hefty bet on a resolution early in the new year by putting more than a quarter of its Global Allocation fund into the country's bonds.

The fund's concentration in Argentine debt is the largest, by far, compared with any other single U.S.-domiciled fund investing in the Latin American nation's restructured bonds, according to data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters service.

James Dondero, the founder of the Dallas-based investment firm with $20 billion under management, started buying Argentina's dollar-denominated restructured debt earlier this year, enticed by hefty yields of more than 8 percent.

Argentina earlier this year defaulted on its restructured discount and par bonds for a second time after a judge in New York blocked payment to investors over a legal battle with a small group of U.S. hedge funds suing over nonpayment.

The Highland Global Allocation fund has $1.1 billion in assets, of which $292 million, or about 27 percent, is in U.S. dollar-denominated Argentine sovereign bonds, the firm said.

According to Lipper, none of the 151 funds holding similar debt allocates more than 5 percent. Highland's Global Allocation A-shares fund is up over 9 percent in the year to date. When looking at the institutional shares, without the fully loaded sales charge, the fund is up 15.26 percent, for the year through Nov. 30, according to Morningstar.

Highland's other funds hold another $96 million in Argentine debt for a total of $388 million in the fund family.

According to Dondero, a deteriorating economy combined with a weakening currency and rising inflation will force Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez to agree to terms with holdouts after Dec. 31 in order to reopen its access to international capital markets.

"Things are getting worse. The recession is getting worse ... To avoid a currency crisis and get access to capital, I think that is one of the main reasons why she would move sooner rather than later on the debt situation," said Dondero, who spoke with Reuters on Thursday after returning from a visit to Buenos Aires.

Argentina's official exchange rate has weakened 30.6 percent so far this year to 8.55 pesos per U.S. dollar. By contrast, the unofficial, or "black market" rate, is about 12.92 per dollar.

The government has been fighting a losing legal battle with holdout creditors who declined to accept onerous restructuring terms after a then-historic default in early 2002 on roughly $100 billion in debt. Efforts to get the two sides to sit down and negotiate a settlement have been halting at best, with last-minute efforts in July failing to stave off a second default.

RUFO DEADLINE

After Dec. 31, the government will be free of the so-called Rights Upon Future Offers clause, known as RUFO, in its restructured bonds. RUFO forbids it from negotiating terms better than those accepted by the 93 percent of bondholders who settled with Buenos Aires in 2005 and 2010.

"I don't want to say a majority of the people think it happens in the first quarter because that's not true. But I would say 100 percent of the people are certain it happens as soon as the election is over next October," Dondero said.

As he sees it, the bonds are accruing interest payments and will pop higher in price once a deal is agreed as this opens a floodgate of potential new money for an ailing, but commodities-rich, economy.

Since the default on the 2033 and 2038 bonds earlier this year, several firms have tried to organize themselves into groups that control enough of the outstanding issues to demand acceleration, a technical term for demanding immediate full payment on their investment.

But no group has so far come forward to announce they have enough debt to demand acceleration.

"I don't know what (acceleration) gets you. I think you end up trying to grab assets that you can't get and you end up spending money on legal fees," Dondero said.

With a year left in office, dwindling foreign currency reserves and holdout investors led by Paul Singer's Elliott Management and Mark Brodsky's Aurelius Capital Management fighting their way to court victories, Argentina has scrambled to avoid paying.

"She's crying on TV. She's tried everything else," Dondero said, referring to Fernandez. "She doesn't have any other cards to play. All of her countrymen know it and currency crises tend to topple governments more than anything else." (Reporting by Daniel Bases, editing by G Crosse and Ken Wills)