By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 29 Creditors suing Argentina over
billions of dollars in defaulted bonds have subpoenaed HSBC
Holdings Plc for information about the country's effort
to raise money abroad, a person familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
The subpoena was a sign that the bondholders intend to keep
pressure on the country even as the new administration of
Argentine President Mauricio Macri moves toward resolving the
long-running litigation over its $100 billion default in 2002.
Creditors, including hedge funds Elliott Management's NML
Capital Ltd and Aurelius Capital Management LP, are seeking
information from HSBC on whether a more than $5 billion loan
Argentina is seeking from foreign banks would violate a court
order, the source said.
Argentine Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay on Dec. 17 said
he expected the country's central bank to reach a deal with
foreign banks within 10 days for the credit line.
A banking source previously told Reuters that Argentina was
in talks over a loan with HSBC, JPMorgan Chase & Co,
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Deutsche Bank AG and
Citigroup Inc.
Laura Powers, a spokeswoman for HSBC, said the bank does not
comment "on open or pending legal matters." A U.S. lawyer for
Argentina did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
News of the subpoena, first reported by Bloomberg, came a
week after a court-appointed mediator, Daniel Pollack, said
Argentina's new government and the bondholders would meet in the
second week of January to start "substantive" settlement
talks.
Macri, a free-market advocate who took office earlier this
month, has moved to start reversing some of the populist
policies of the prior governments and has said it was a priority
to settle the more than decade-old sovereign debt dispute.
The South American country has been restricted from
accessing international capital markets for years by the legal
battle with creditors who rejected the terms of its 2005 and
2010 bond restructurings.
Those restructurings resulted in 92 percent of its defaulted
debt being swapped and investors being paid less than 30 cents
on the dollar.
Argentina defaulted again in July 2014 after refusing to
honor court orders to pay $1.33 billion plus interest to
holdouts, including Elliott Management's NML Capital Ltd and
Aurelius when it paid restructured bond holders.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in New York, who has long
overseen the litigation, in October extended similar relief to
holders of several billions of dollars more in defaulted bonds.
