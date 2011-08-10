* Italian creditors sued over Argentine debt default
* ICSID investment dispute tribunal agrees to hear case
* Bondholder lawyers call this a landmark decision
BUENOS AIRES, Aug 10 Italian bondholders owning
defaulted Argentine debt can try to recoup more than $1 billion
in losses at the World Bank's investment dispute tribunal after
the court agreed to hear their case, the bondholders' law firm
said on Wednesday.
The case involves thousands of creditors whose Argentine
bonds became worthless when the crisis-wracked country
defaulted on some $100 billion in sovereign debt in 2002.
After rejecting a harsh 2005 government debt swap, they
sued at the World Bank's International Center for Settlement of
Investment Disputes (ICSID), arguing the Argentina-Italy
bilateral investment treaty had been breached.
On Aug. 4 the tribunal ruled it has jurisdiction in the
arbitration case, which is seen as the first of its kind.
"This is a victory for tens of thousands of individual
Italian bondholders and demonstrates that Argentina must
confront its violations of fundamental investment protections,"
Carolyn Lamm, a lawyer at White & Case LLP, said in a
statement.
Argentine officials did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
Most "holdout" creditors who rejected Argentina's
restructuring deals have sued the country in a New York federal
court to recover the full value of their defaulted bonds.
These holdouts have been granted multibillion-dollar court
judgments. U.S. sovereign immunity rules make it nearly
impossible for them to collect because foreign countries'
assets are largely protected from seizure.
The Italian bondholders -- represented by a group called
Task Force Argentina -- also have a lawsuit on hold in New
York, which they could reactivate if they do not get a
favorable ruling from the ICSID tribunal.
Nicola Stock, head of the task force, said previously that
if the bondholders won their ICSID case, they would have an
easier time seizing Argentine assets abroad since the tribunal
has more than 140 member countries that can enforce its
decisions. For more please click on [ID:nN11291586]
Argentina has restructured about 92 percent of its
defaulted bonds through debt swaps carried out in 2005 and
2010.
The name of the case is Abaclat and others (Case formerly
known as Giovanna a Beccara and Others) vs Argentine Republic
(ICSID Case No. ARB/07/5).
(Reporting by Hilary Burke; Editing by Andrew Hay)