Money transfer firm could take on Orange mobiles in Senegal
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
BUENOS AIRES, June 23 Argentine over-the-counter bonds rose 5.3 percent early on Monday, registering relief that the government plans to negotiate with investors who refused to restructure their debt instruments after Argentina's 2002 sovereign default.
Local markets were closed on Friday, when President Cristina Fernandez reversed her long-held policy of shunning negotiations with "holdout" investors who have sued in the U.S. courts for full repayment. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
BEIJING, March 19 A senior minister said on Sunday China's policy of restricting market access is important for domestic growth, even as President Xi Jinping seeks to project the country as a world leader in fighting protectionism.
SYDNEY, March 19 Australia’s minister for resources said on Sunday that the government would take action to avert an energy shortage if big gas producers did not boost supply for the country’s domestic market.