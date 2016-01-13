BUENOS AIRES Jan 13 Finance Minister Alfonso
Prat-Gay said Argentina would hold tough debt negotiations with
U.S. investment firms suing over unpaid debt, as preliminary
talks got underway in New York on Wednesday.
Prat-Gay said the claims from holdout creditors now totalled
$9.9 billion and that the previous leftist government's failure
to settle with the creditors had cost the economy dear.
"We're not going to ignore the issue. We hope the holdouts
take the negotiations seriously," Prat-Gay told a news
conference.
The minister said Argentina's primary fiscal deficit, which
excludes debt payments, was 5.8 percent in 2015 and would fall
by a single percentage point in 2016. He said the government
wanted to eliminate subsidies for public services for the 30-40
percent of wealthiest Argentines.
The center-right government's financing plan for 2016 would
depend on progress in the debt negotiations, he said.
"The primary fiscal deficit is at its highest in 30 years,"
Prat-Gay said.
Inflation will ease to between 20 and 25 percent this year
from 28 percent in 2015, the minister forecast, and would slow
to 5 percent in 2019.
