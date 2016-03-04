BUENOS AIRES, March 4 Argentina will sell $11.68 billion worth of 5-, 10- and 30-year bonds under U.S. law in mid April if Congress swiftly approves a debt deal for holdout creditors, top finance ministry officials told Congress on Friday.

Finance Secretary Luis Caputo told lawmakers who will debate the debt agreement that the bonds would carry an interest rate in the region of 7.5 percent. (Reporting by Gabriel Burin, Writing by Richard Lough)