MEXICO CITY Nov 5 Argentina will use all legal avenues to defend its position against a U.S. court ruling that would force the country to repay creditors who have sued to collect on defaulted Argentine bonds, Economy Minister Hernan Lorenzino said on Monday.

Argentina staged the world's biggest sovereign debt default in 2002 during a deep economic crisis. About 93 percent of Argentine bondholders agreed to swap their defaulted debt for new issues in 2005 and 2010, but "holdout" creditors who rejected the swaps have continued to press in courts worldwide for full repayment on the bonds.