* Bond prices surge as fears of imminent default retreat
* Emergency stay order gives Argentina breathing space
By Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 29 Argentine bond prices
rallied on Thursday after fears of an imminent debt default
receded when a U.S. appeals court gave the country a reprieve in
a legal battle with holdout creditors.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' decision on Wednesday
to grant an emergency stay order gives Argentina more time to
fight a ruling favoring "holdout" investors who rejected two
restructurings of defaulted bonds and seek full repayment in the
courts.
This delays a ruling on whether Argentina will have to pay
$1.33 billion to the holdouts until late February at the
earliest, quelling investor fears of a default next month when
some $3.3 billion in payments come due on restructured debt.
"It's very positive because (the U.S. court) has pushed out
the stay order until March and that means the government gets
more time to see what it can do," said Kevin Daly, a portfolio
manager at Aberdeen Asset Management in London.
The cost of insuring Argentine debt against default tumbled
and bond spreads - measuring default risk against that of
safe-haven U.S. Treasury paper - shrank 178 basis points,
according to JP Morgan's Emerging Markets Bond Index Plus
.
Sovereign bonds closed up 5.2 percent on average in local
over-the-counter trading, while dollar-denominated GDP warrants
shot 22 percent higher on the Buenos Aires Stock
Exchange.
Last week, U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa ordered
Argentina to deposit $1.33 billion by Dec. 15 to pay a group of
holdouts, led by NML Capital Ltd and Aurelius Capital Management
funds.
On the same day, about $3 billion comes due on the
growth-linked GDP warrants, issued during the 2005 and 2010 debt
swaps.
The ruling was a blow against Argentina's combative,
left-leaning President Cristina Fernandez, who calls the holdout
funds "vultures" and has vowed never to pay them.
It also raised fears of a default because, if Argentina had
refused to pay the holdouts as expected, U.S. courts could have
disrupted payments to the holders of restructured bonds.
Wednesday's appeals court postpones that possibility.
"The risk of the stay being lifted again in the near term
seems low, in our view. We expect the stay to remain in place
until the appeals court reaches its decision," investment bank
Credit Suisse wrote in a briefing note.
"It is almost impossible to predict how long it will take
the appeals court ultimately to rule on the appeal following the
arguments."
According to Markit's credit default swap data, the cost to
insure $10 million worth of Argentine debt, annually for five
years, fell by a third in one day to $2.077 million on Thursday
from $3.090 million on Wednesday.
Griesa ruled earlier this year that Argentina violated the
"pari passu" bond provision requiring it treat all creditors
equally when it paid the exchange bondholders without paying the
holdouts. He said they should all be paid simultaneously.
His decision was largely upheld in a surprise ruling by the
2nd Circuit last month. Argentina has appealed and, separately,
the 2nd Circuit still has to review some aspects of Griesa's
payment order that it found confusing.
Argentina has said it will take its case to the U.S. Supreme
Court if necessary.
"The attention refocuses back on the appeal process and
whether Argentina can effectively seek an extended legal process
that would allow them to build momentum to overturn the pari
passu judgment," wrote Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America
strategy at U.S. investment bank Jefferies & Co.