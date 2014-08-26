(Adds details on London lawsuit against BNY Mellon)
By Jorge A. Otaola and Nate Raymond
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK Aug 26 Bank of New York
Mellon found itself front and center of Argentina's debt battle
on Tuesday after the South American country stripped its
authorization to operate there and bondholders seeking payment
filed a lawsuit against the U.S. bank.
BNY Mellon, a financial intermediary between the
Argentine government and its bond investors, in June held onto a
$539 million interest payment owed to bondholders on the orders
of a U.S. court.
The U.S. District Court in New York had ruled that Argentina
could not pay creditors who accepted discounted restructured
bonds under U.S. legislation unless it also paid the holdout
U.S. investment funds that rejected bond swaps in 2005 and 2010.
The frozen coupon payment tipped Latin America's No.3
economy into its second default in little over a decade. The
Argentine government argued it had met its debt obligations and
urged holders of exchange debt to pursue BNY Mellon for payment.
A lawsuit filed in London by four hedge funds said that BNY
Mellon's actions "have been consistently designed to protect its
own interests."
If the lawsuit - filed at London's High Court by hedge
funds Knighthead Master Fund, RGY Investments LLC, George
Soros's Quantum Partners and Hayman Capital Master Fund - is
successful it may put pressure on U.S. District Judge Thomas
Griesa, who has presided over Argentina's drawn-out debt battle
with the holdouts, to exempt bonds that fall under jurisdictions
outside the United States.
The plaintiffs, who hold Argentine debt amounting to 1.3
billion euros, argue their euro-denominated bonds fall under
English legislation and therefore should not be swept up in
Griesa's rulings.
Griesa has ruled the bonds should because interest payments
made on them pass through New York and therefore fall under his
jurisdiction.
A MOVE TO RESUME INTEREST PAYMENTS
On Tuesday, BNY Mellon said the lawsuit filed against it was
"without merit."
"We continue to follow the current court order to hold onto
the money," a spokesman for BNY Mellon told Reuters.
Argentina's Congress is due on Wednesday to discuss a law
that would replace BNY Mellon as intermediary for payments on
foreign law bonds with state-controlled bank Banco Nacion, as
part of a new debt restructuring plan.
The central bank "has revoked BNY's authorization for
representation in Argentina," Cabinet Chief Jorge Capitanich
said in his daily briefing. The authorization applied
specifically to two BNY Mellon officials.
If Argentina's draft legislation is enacted and executed, it
would allow it to skirt Griesa's court orders and resume
interest payments on an estimated $29 billion in restructured
bonds.
The debt crisis has taken a toll on Argentine assets and the
peso, which sank to a record low of 14.20 per dollar on the
black market on Tuesday despite the central bank's
lifting interest rates in an apparent bid to ease pressure on
the currency.
A central bank source, speaking on condition of anonymity,
said that revoking BNY Mellon's authorization would not prevent
it from transferring the frozen $539 million to bondholders if
it decided to fulfill the payment.
(Additional reporting by Sarah Marsh in Buenos Aires and
Nishant Kumar in London; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by
Tom Brown and Leslie Adler)