By Hugh Bronstein
| BUENOS AIRES, Sept 5
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 5 Many investors are
interested in swapping global Argentine bonds for paper governed
by local law, cabinet chief Jorge Capitanich said on Friday, a
day after the Senate approved the proposed debt exchange as a
way to circumvent U.S. court rulings.
Argentina fell into default in July and is looking for a way
to make its next global bond coupon payment due Sept. 30.
"There is obviously willingness among many creditors, or
bondholders, to participate in the sovereign debt payment law,
in order to get the money that is owed to them," Capitanich told
reporters.
Argentina's debt saga started with its 2002 default on about
$100 billion in sovereign bonds. Most holders got less than 30
cents on the dollar in two subsequent restructurings while a
small group of hedge funds went to court for full repayment.
Inflation-racked Argentina, in need of financing to develop
its vast Patagonian shale oil and gas fields, will be unable to
issue fresh international debt until the lawsuits are settled.
The proposed law, which would allow foreign debt to be paid
through intermediaries outside the United States, is the
government's attempt at getting back on a paying basis by
putting sovereign debt out of reach of U.S. courts that have
jurisdiction over some of Argentina's original bond contracts.
The debt swap bill, expected to become law later this month,
would replace Bank of New York Mellon with state-controlled bank
Banco Nacion as the trustee for bond payments. It would also
allow holders of restructured bonds governed by foreign law to
swap them for paper governed by Argentine law.
Both moves would defy a U.S. court ruling that says
Argentina is prohibited from paying holders of its restructured
bonds without also paying the hedge funds $1.3 billion plus
interest. Argentina say to pay would open the country to a raft
of new lawsuits that would sink the already ailing economy.
Capitanich's optimistic take on the debt swap differed from
that of investors familiar with talks held in New York this week
between Finance Secretary Pablo Lopez and fund managers.
"They probably wanted to know whether we would participate
in a swap with local law (bonds), but they didn't ask the
question directly. I pre-empted it by saying we wouldn't," one
fund manager who met with Lopez told Thomson Reuters' IFR.
Implementation of the sovereign payment law faces a number
of hurdles, as any third party assisting the country in carrying
out the exchange risks being held in contempt of court.
The debt swap measure passed the Senate on Thursday 39 to 27
and is expected to be approved by the lower house of Congress
later this month, in time for the government to try to make its
Sept. 30 bond payment.
(Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Alejandro Lifschitz in Buenos
Aires and IFR's Davide Scigliuzzo in New York)
(Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Alejandro Lifschitz in Buenos
Aires and IFR's Davide Scigliuzzo in New York)