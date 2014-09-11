BUENOS AIRES, Sept 11 Argentina's Congress gave
final approval on Thursday to a law proposing to restructure the
country's debt in order to skirt a U.S. court ruling that
toppled it into its second default in 12 years.
The lower house of Congress passed the debt restructuring
plan by an early-morning vote of 134 to 99 following a marathon
debate that started Wednesday afternoon. The bill had already
been approved last week by Argentina's Senate.
The law enables Argentina to make payments on its
foreign-held bonds locally, or elsewhere beyond the reaches of
the U.S. court. The bill also pushes investors to move their
Argentine debt from the United States to a new jurisdiction.
(Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Writing by Sarah Marsh;
Editing by Toby Chopra)