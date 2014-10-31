NEW YORK, Oct 31 (IFR) - Bank of New York Mellon, the trustee for some of Argentina's restructured bonds, notified bondholders on Friday that the sovereign's default has spread to its Par bonds.

In an official note referring to Argentina's US dollar- and euro-denominated Par bonds maturing in 2038, BNY Mellon said the sovereign failed to transfer a coupon payment due on the notes within the 30-day grace period following the September 30 due date.

It issued a similar note on July 31, after a coupon payment made by Argentina on its Discount bonds due in 2033 was not distributed to bondholders, pursuant to a US court order. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)