By Hugh Bronstein
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Nov 3 Chances of a deal to end
Argentina's feud with holdout bond investors will improve in
January when current restructuring rules expire, the economy
minister said in comments published on Monday, raising some
hopes for the country's stagnant economy.
The government is in a legal tussle with holders of
defaulted debt who spurned two debt swaps and sued for full
repayment. The dispute, along with heavy trade controls and high
inflation, has hammered business confidence in Latin America's
No. 3 economy as it staggers toward recession.
When it swapped 93 percent of its global bonds for new paper
offering about 30 cents on the dollar in 2005 and 2010,
Argentina included a clause saying no one would be offered a
better restructuring deal. The clause expires in January.
"At the end of this year, when the instruments that the
vulture funds have used for extortion disappear, there will be a
better possibility of dialogue with creditors who opted to stay
out of the restructurings," Economy Minister Axel Kicillof said
in an interview with Mexico's left-leaning La Jornada newspaper.
[here]
Kicillof, one of President Cristina Fernandez's closest
advisors, often calls the holdouts "vultures" and accuses them
of trying to damage Argentina's economy in their pursuit of
astronomical profits.
The debt saga started in 2002 when the country defaulted on
about $100 billion in bonds, part of a financial crisis that
threw millions of middle class Argentines into poverty.
The holdout hedge funds won U.S. court rulings saying
Argentina must pay them at the same time it makes payments to
the holders of its restructured bonds.
Argentina refused, so the U.S. federal judge hearing the
case blocked its payments to restructured bondholders. This led
to a default on one bond series in July and another last month.
The United States has jurisdiction because many of
Argentina's original bond contracts were drawn up under U.S.
law.
The holdout creditors, led by NML Capital Ltd. and Aurelius
Capital Management, are suing for 100 percent of face value plus
interest even though they had purchased most of their bonds for
pennies on the dollar after the 2002 default.
Analysts from investment bank Credit Suisse recently met
with government and opposition figures. "We found generalized
optimism that the government is likely to negotiate with holdout
creditors in early 2015," the bank said in a note to clients.
A deal would help Argentina regain access to much-needed
global bond financing, lack of which has helped pound central
bank reserves 17 percent lower over the last 12 month to a scant
$28 billion while inflation zooms at an estimated 40 percent.
Farmers in the grain powerhouse nation have taken to
hoarding soybean and corn as a hedge against the wobbly peso
currency.
The International Monetary Fund said last month it expects
Argentina's economy to shrink in 2014 and 2015 "amid increasing
economic imbalances" and uncertainty related to the government's
dispute with the holdouts.
(Additional reporting by Walter Bianchi and Nicolas Misculin;
editing by Andrew Hay)