(Adds analysis on implications for debt talks)
By Sarah Marsh and Richard Lough
BUENOS AIRES Dec 12 Argentina's first
dollar-denominated bond issue since it defaulted on its debt in
July has flopped, dealing a blow to government efforts to shore
up its low foreign reserves.
Economy Minister Axel Kicillof said on Friday that Argentina
received offers worth just $286 million, far below the $3
billion of Bonar24 paper offered by the government. The economy
ministry later said all bids were accepted.
The inflow of dollars from a successful sale would have
soothed tensions in Argentina's currency markets going into an
election year.
Argentina has used its reserves over the past four years to
prop up the currency. They currently stand at $30.2 billion,
boosted from a 2014-low of $26.9 bln by currency swap loans from
China.
The country's debt servicing costs will double next year to
nearly $9 billion, Thomson Reuters calculations show.
Whether Argentina returns to the negotiating table with a
small group of U.S. junk debt specialists, whose legal battle
led the country to default in July, will almost certainly depend
on the state of the stagnating economy.
For that reason, Friday's results may be a setback. Even so,
the government's attempt to issue high-yielding debt may
indicate President Cristina Fernandez will not offer the
"holdout" hedge funds better terms than those already rejected.
"The government has shown it is willing to accept high rates
in an issuance ... instead of negotiating with holdouts," said
Alejo Costa of Buenos Aires-based investment bank Puente.
Echoing other financial analysts, Costa said Argentina could
return to the market again with more attractive terms.
"This time it didn't work out, but maybe in 3 months if they
offer better rates, it will," he said.
Fernandez is constitutionally barred from running for
president again.
"NO INCENTIVES"
Since the July default, Argentina has battled to quell
market speculation that it will struggle to service its debt
next year.
When he announced the Bonar24 top on Dec. 4, Kicillof also
said holders of another dollar bond due in 2015 could take early
payment or swap out for the Bonar24. Analysts saw the debt swap
as a way for Argentina to ease its debt schedule next year.
On Friday, the minister said investors holding $377 million
worth of Boden15 notes due next year had opted
to swap out their bonds for the Bonar24 paper
maturing in 2024. Other creditors holding $285 million worth of
the Boden15 took the offer of advance payment.
Kicillof described the low take-up of the cash payment as a
"confidence booster" that showed investors were confident enough
to wait another year for their payout. Fund managers had said
the pricing of the cash payout offered insufficient incentives.
Guillermo Nielsen, who as finance secretary helped push
through Argentina's tough debt restructuring after its record
default in 2002, said the Bonar24 sale was handled poorly and
showed a disconnect between Argentine officials and the market.
"Usually, you have something arranged with a couple of
banks, the logical thing is to already have at least half of an
offer already placed," Nielsen said. "There were no incentives."
(Additional reporting by Eliana Raszewski. Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli, Jonathan Oatis and Andre Grenon)