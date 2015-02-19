BUENOS AIRES Feb 19 The New York-based mediator in the case brought by investors who rejected Argentina's 2005 and 2010 debt restructurings said on Thursday the "holdout" investors offered to reopen talks with Buenos Aires.

Mediator Daniel Pollack issued a statement saying Argentina "neither accepted nor otherwise responded to the invitation by the bondholders."

