BUENOS AIRES Feb 25 Argentina is considering
issuing long-term dollar-denominated bonds again under local
law, Deputy Economy Minister Emmanuel Alvarez Agis said in an
interview with financial daily Ambito Financiero published on
Wednesday.
It would be the country's first foray into the dollar-bond
market since a $3 billion offer in December attracted only $286
million in bids from investors.
"Our team is looking at long-term financing in dollars and
under local law," Alvarez Agis told the newspaper.
Proceeds of the deal would go toward infrastructure
projects, he said. The economy ministry had no comment on the
interview and did not give more details.
Argentina defaulted on its debt in 2002, leading to lawsuits
from bondholders that set the stage for another default in July
when a New York judge ordered the government to stop paying
interest on its restructured bonds until it settles claims filed
by holders who rejected terms offered in the restructurings.
Hedge funds that rejected the 2005 and 2010 restructurings,
in which a vast majority of holders took steep payment cuts,
offered last month to restart talks aimed at clearing the rest
of the country's non-paying sovereign bonds. Argentina said it
is considering the offer.
(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein)