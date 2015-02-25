(Adds comment from holdout creditor)
By Eliana Raszewski and Davide Scigliuzzo
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK Feb 25 Argentina, a
pariah of the global debt market for more than a decade,
believes it has an opportunity to raise debt internationally and
on Wednesday began marketing a new bond issue to non-U.S.
investors.
Central bank chief Alejandro Vanoli said the government saw
an opportune moment to follow some provinces and state-run
energy firm YPF which have raised debt abroad.
The South American country has faced prohibitively high
borrowing costs since its record 2002 default on $100 billion,
in part due to a legal battle with creditors who refused to take
part in its 2005 and 2010 restructurings that pushed it into a
fresh default in July.
"The global context presents an important window of
opportunity," Vanoli told radio station Blue FM, referring to
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments on Tuesday
that it would be several months before the Fed might raise
interest rates.
Another incentive could be the surge in prices of Argentine
debt over the past few sessions partly on market optimism of a
more investor-friendly government coming to power after
October's presidential election.
The government has begun marketing a new issue of Bonar 2024
notes via Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan as it seeks
to raise cash ahead of upcoming maturities and avoid legal risks
in the United States, two people with knowledge of the offering
told Thomson Reuters' IFR.
One of the sources said lead managers have been talking
about a sale of $2.7 billion, with proceeds going towards the
repayment of its Boden 2015 notes this year.
A new issuance would be its first foray into the dollar-bond
market since the flop of a $3 billion offer in December, which
attracted only $286 million in bids.
Investors piled into a new $500 million bond from the city
of Buenos Aires earlier this month, hoping to reap hefty gains
if Argentina mends fences with creditors after October's vote.
YPF also sold $500 million worth of bonds in its first
international debt sale since Argentina's default.
Argentina was barred by a U.S. judge from paying the coupon
on its restructured bonds in July because it refused to also pay
a group of so-called "holdout" creditors that rejected its 2005
and 2010 restructurings.
The holdout hedge funds offered last month to restart talks
aimed at clearing the country's non-paying sovereign bonds.
Argentina said it was considering the offer but has so far made
no public moves to return to talks.
NML Capital Ltd, one of the lead holdout creditors, said it
was "dismayed that JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank are participating
in the schemes of an international scofflaw, schemes which we
believe are an attempt to evade the court-ordered enforcement of
bondholders' rights."
JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
(Additional reporting by Hugh Bronstein in Buenos Aires and
Daniel Bases in New York; Writing by Richard Lough and Sarah
Marsh; Editing by Chris Reese, Grant McCool and Cynthia
Osterman)