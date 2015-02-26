(Adds details on court order)
By Davide Scigliuzzo
NEW YORK, Feb 26 (IFR) - Argentina has halted the planned
sale of Bonar 2024 bonds to non-US investors hours after a US
judge ordered banks managing the sale to produce documents and
witnesses for a deposition.
The banks, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan, did not provide an
explanation for putting the sale on hold, according to two
investors with direct knowledge of the deal.
The decision, however, comes after US District Judge Thomas
Griesa on Wednesday issued an order requiring the banks to
immediately hand over documents related to the transaction and
to provide witnesses for a deposition at 15:00 EST (2000 GMT) on
Thursday.
The court order came in response to a subpoena served on
February 9 by lead holdout creditor NML Capital, a unit of
Elliott Management Corp, to the two banks.
In order to avoid legal hurdles in the US, where Argentina
is engulfed in a decade-long standoff with creditors who did not
participate in its 2005 and 2010 debt restructurings, the banks
were marketing the bond issue exclusively to non-US investors.
Argentina, which has been shut out of the capital markets
since its 2001 default, was hoping to raise at least US$2bn
through the sale, with proceeds expected to refinance upcoming
maturities.
It began marketing the transaction on
Wednesday.
Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan declined to comment.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)