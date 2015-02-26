(Adds comment, details of court hearing)
By Davide Scigliuzzo
NEW YORK Feb 26 Argentina has suspended a
planned sale of dollar-denominated bonds intended to raise at
least $2 billion, two investors with direct knowledge of the
deal told Thomson Reuters IFR on Thursday.
The suspension, if lengthy, could hamper Argentina's
financing of bonds worth over $6 billion that mature later in
the year as the government fights to shore up low foreign
reserves.
The decision to suspend the sale came after U.S. District
Judge Thomas Griesa ordered Deutsche Bank and
JPMorgan Chase & Co to hand over documents relevant to
the Bonar 24 bond sale.
Griesa said late Wednesday, according to a court transcript
of an emergency hearing on Wednesday, that the order he signed
did not restrain any transaction. "It simply asks for
discovery," Griesa said.
The South American country, a pariah in global debt markets
for more than a decade, said on Wednesday it had a "window of
opportunity" to raise debt internationally and began marketing
the new Bonar 24 bonds.
The proposed reopening of the sale of new Bonar 24 bonds,
with a coupon of 8.75 percent, was estimated to be at least $2
billion, according to the hearing transcript that cited a letter
to potential investors prepared by the banks.
Lawyers for JPMorgan said in court that the bond sale was
merely "contemplated," despite the contention by lawyers for the
hedge funds it was imminent.
"There was never a confirmation of a sale, therefore it
can't be suspended. Argentina yesterday just confirmed that it
was open to study all proposals that it may get," Argentina's
Economy Ministry told Reuters in a statement.
The new debt was to be issued under Argentine law to
non-U.S. investors to avoid legal risks in the United States.
Argentina is embroiled in a drawn out legal battle with a small
group of New York-based hedge funds over unpaid debt held under
U.S. law stemming from its 2002 default.
Two sources familiar with the matter said Deutsche Bank and
JP Morgan decided to put the bond sale on hold as a precaution
while they respond to the court's request.
"Argentina is not prevented from raising funds," a source
said. "Any restrictions (from the U.S. courts) apply to the
coupon payments on its bonds, not to its ability to raise
capital."
The same source said the deal could be back on, depending on
the outcome of the legal proceedings.
Argentine bonds have rallied in the past two weeks, partly
driven by investor confidence that the Oct. 25 presidential
election will usher in a more market-friendly government.
President Cristina Fernandez cannot run for a third straight
term.
Investors appeared to take the latest developments in
stride. The price of the Bonar 2024 rose 0.191 percent to a bid
of 104.85 cents.
"Investors believe that with a change of administration
there will be greater opportunities to access international
funding, and at these interest rates there is money available,"
said Roberto Drimer, an economist at the Buenos Aires-based
consultancy VaTnet.
According to court documents dated Feb. 25, NML Capital, one
of the firms suing Argentina, served subpoenas on the banks
seeking information on the issuance of Bonar 24 bonds on Feb. 9.
Argentina tipped back into default in July after Griesa
blocked it from servicing its performing debt until it settled
with the litigating hedge funds.
