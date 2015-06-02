BUENOS AIRES, June 1 Argentina will not negotiate with the U.S. hedge funds suing over unpaid debt for as long as the investment firms continue harassing the country, lawyers acting on behalf of the Argentine government said on Monday.

The letter from law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP to the mediator presiding over the stalled talks comes three days after a U.S. judge urged all parties to get back to the negotiation tables.

The funds "have increased their unwarranted attacks on the Republic, both in and out of court," the latter stated. "They have sought orders freezing immune diplomatic assets ... and sought to thwart clearly legitimate domestic debt issuances."

"The Republic has informed us that, after careful consideration, it has concluded that engagement is not possible at this time."

There have been no publicly acknowledged direct talks between Argentina's powerful economy minister Axel Kicillof and the funds since July 31, when Argentina tipped back into default after failing to reach a settlement with the creditors.

The lengthy debt battle stems from Argentina's record default on $100 billion in 2002, after which almost 93 percent of creditors accepted sharp writedowns on their debt holdings.

However, a small group did not, including Elliott Management's affiliate, NML Capital Ltd, and Aurelius Capital Management, which are spearheading the legal fight in a New York City court.

They are claiming repayment of 100 cents on the dollar, an amount President Cristina Fernandez calls extortion.

Investors on Wall Street and in European capitals have lost hope of a deal before Argentina's presidential election on October 25. Fernandez cannot run for a third term.

While the three front-running candidates acknowledge Argentina's need to shake off its reputation as a pariah of global debt markets, none have given a detailed view on what a deal with the so-called holdouts might look like.

Locally the funds are widely denigrated as "vultures".

Argentina has accused mediator, or special master, Daniel Pollack of bias in favor of the investment firms.

"Nor does the Republic believe that engagement will occur under the current Special Master framework," Cleary Gottlieb's letter said.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa, who appointed Pollack, has shown no sign of replacing the mediator. (Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Toni Reinhold)