(Recasts with bond sale results)

By Davide Scigliuzzo and Eliana Raszewski

NEW YORK/BUENOS AIRES, June 2 Argentina's Buenos Aires province sold $500 million worth of a six-year bond at a coupon rate of 9.95 percent, Thomson Reuters' IFR unit reported, highlighting strong interest in the financially ailing country ahead of a change in government later this year.

The yield on the new security, which will be governed by U.S. law, came in at 10.25 percent, at the lower end of the guidance range of 10.25 percent to 10.35 percent, IFR said. The auction was heavily oversubscribed, with bids totaling more than $2 billion.

The province, rated Caa2/CCC- by Moody's and S&P, had set initial price thoughts in the mid-10 percent area, IFR reported.

Principal on the notes will be repaid in two equal installments in 2020 and 2021, resulting in a slightly shorter average life of 5.5 years.

Argentina's national sovereign bonds are in default and investors have been put off by the interventionist policies of President Cristina Fernandez. Her second term ends in December and she is constitutionally barred from seeking a third.

Investors are hopeful that the next government may ease Fernandez's trade and foreign exchange controls, which have stunted economic growth, and rein in inflation clocked at about 25 percent by private economists.

Buenos Aires Governor Daniel Scioli holds a slim lead among the three leading candidates ahead of the October general election.

Scioli, from Fernandez's branch of the Peronist party, has signaled he would shift policies in a market-friendly direction if he wins, while preserving the strong social safety net available to Argentines.

As of late last year, the province faced $2.76 billion of principal and interest payments in 2015, according to an investor presentation seen by IFR. Debt servicing costs are set to decline to about $1 billion in 2016 and to a similar amount in 2017.

Buenos Aires is also offering an exchange of up to $500 million of its outstanding 11.75 percent notes due in 2015 for newly issued additional notes.

"Once the new bond sale is completed, the exchange will begin," said a provincial official with direct knowledge of the deal who asked not to be named.

BNP Paribas and Bank of America Merrill Lynch are the bookrunners on the transaction, which is expected to price later on Tuesday. Banco de la Provincia de Buenos Aires is co-manager. (Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Alan Crosby, Jeffrey Benkoe and Steve Orlofsky)