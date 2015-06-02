(Recasts with bond sale results)
By Davide Scigliuzzo and Eliana Raszewski
NEW YORK/BUENOS AIRES, June 2 Argentina's Buenos
Aires province sold $500 million worth of a six-year bond at a
coupon rate of 9.95 percent, Thomson Reuters' IFR unit reported,
highlighting strong interest in the financially ailing country
ahead of a change in government later this year.
The yield on the new security, which will be governed by
U.S. law, came in at 10.25 percent, at the lower end of the
guidance range of 10.25 percent to 10.35 percent, IFR said. The
auction was heavily oversubscribed, with bids totaling more than
$2 billion.
The province, rated Caa2/CCC- by Moody's and S&P, had set
initial price thoughts in the mid-10 percent area, IFR reported.
Principal on the notes will be repaid in two equal
installments in 2020 and 2021, resulting in a slightly shorter
average life of 5.5 years.
Argentina's national sovereign bonds are in default and
investors have been put off by the interventionist policies of
President Cristina Fernandez. Her second term ends in December
and she is constitutionally barred from seeking a third.
Investors are hopeful that the next government may ease
Fernandez's trade and foreign exchange controls, which have
stunted economic growth, and rein in inflation clocked at about
25 percent by private economists.
Buenos Aires Governor Daniel Scioli holds a slim lead among
the three leading candidates ahead of the October general
election.
Scioli, from Fernandez's branch of the Peronist party, has
signaled he would shift policies in a market-friendly direction
if he wins, while preserving the strong social safety net
available to Argentines.
As of late last year, the province faced $2.76 billion of
principal and interest payments in 2015, according to an
investor presentation seen by IFR. Debt servicing costs are set
to decline to about $1 billion in 2016 and to a similar amount
in 2017.
Buenos Aires is also offering an exchange of up to $500
million of its outstanding 11.75 percent notes due in 2015 for
newly issued additional notes.
"Once the new bond sale is completed, the exchange will
begin," said a provincial official with direct knowledge of the
deal who asked not to be named.
BNP Paribas and Bank of America Merrill Lynch are the
bookrunners on the transaction, which is expected to price later
on Tuesday. Banco de la Provincia de Buenos Aires is co-manager.
(Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Alan Crosby, Jeffrey
Benkoe and Steve Orlofsky)