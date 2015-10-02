(Adds market comment)
By Sarah Marsh and Jorge Otaola
BUENOS AIRES Oct 2 Argentina will on Monday pay
the $5.9 billion maturity due for its Boden 15 bonds in cash and
issue new debt the following day, Economy Minister Axel Kicillof
said on Friday.
The South American country, which is in default on some debt
because of a legal fight with bondholders in the United States,
targets raising $500 million in the auction of notes under
Argentine law, Kicillof told a news conference.
The new Bonar 20 bonds will carry an 8 percent coupon, said
the minister who added the final amount to be sold would depend
on market appetite.
Investors would likely demand costly double-digit yields,
said Jorge Piedrahita, CEO at broker Torino Capital, in the
global context of china's slowdown, volatility in emerging
markets including neighboring Brazil and uncertainty over the
timing of a U.S. interest rate hike.
Argentina's public institutions, like the pension funds,
which hold Boden 15 notes, may offer softer
terms for the new debt.
"It has to yield double digits for investors to
"voluntarily" buy it," said Piedrahita.
The Boden 15 capital and interest payment on Monday is set
to take a large chunk out of foreign reserves that stand at
$32.453 billion. Argentina uses those reserves to pay debt,
finance imports and prop up its currency.
Net foreign reserves, which exclude Argentina's currency
swap with China and reserve requirements for private banks, are
estimated by economists to be much lower - between $14 to 16
billion and less than three months imports cover.
The Boden 15 payout means net reserves
could drop as low as $8 billion.
Piedrahita said the dollar-strapped government whose mandate
ends in December may be willing to pay a high price to shore up
those low foreign reserves. President Cristina Fernandez's
government has also printed new pesos to finance extra spending
ahead of the October 25 election.
Fernandez "is leaving a financial bomb for the next
president," said Piedrahita.
Whoever wins the presidency will have to resolve the
decade-long legal-battle with "holdout" bondholders who rejected
the restructuring terms after Argentina's record default in 2002
in order to improve the government's financing options.
A deal would spark a huge bond rally, meaning there may
still be demand for the Bonar 2020 despite the international
outlook.
"The rate anticipated represents a good opportunity given an
incoming government will plan on resolving the debt fight to
reduce its financing costs," said Marcos Wentzel, director of
local investment bank Puente.
