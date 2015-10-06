(Recasts with bond auction results)
BUENOS AIRES Oct 6 Argentina raised $669.26
million on Tuesday from the sale of a new bond due in 2020, the
economy ministry said, as the country seeks to replenish foreign
reserves after a huge bond payout.
Appetite for the dollar-denominated notes is likely to have
disappointed the cash-strapped government, which had initially
said it would raise $500 million but later said it could target
triple that amount.
Argentina, Latin America's No. 3 economy, relies on foreign
reserves to finance imports and prop up its currency. Those
reserves fell 14.6 percent to $27.71 billion on Monday when the
government made a $5.9 billion payment on maturing Boden 15
bonds.
Traders had said before the auction that there was appetite
for the note but that the government would have to accept
double-digit yields.
In the end, offers totaled $812.72 million, with bids
ranging from 12.07 percent to 7.50 percent. The note carries an
8 percent coupon.
Needing to plug the fall in reserves and finance a surge in
spending, the Bonar 20 is the first of three debt auctions
planned this week, with all the notes being governed by
Argentine law.
Tuesday's sale came against the backdrop of capital flight
from emerging markets, spurred by fears of tighter U.S. credit,
China's economic slowdown and a collapse in commodity prices,
analysts said.
(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Sarah Marsh and Richard
Lough; Editing by Tom Brown)