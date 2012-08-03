* Boden dates back to 2001-02 bank deposit freeze
* About 78 pct of $2.2 billion paid to creditors abroad
* Gov't trumpets reduction in country's debt burden
* Local investors eager to get dollars amid forex controls
By Hilary Burke
BUENOS AIRES, Aug 3 Argentina made on Friday its
last payment on Boden 2012 bonds, issued in part to compensate
people whose dollar savings were frozen and forced into devalued
Argentine pesos during the country's painful 2001-02 crisis, the
Economy Ministry said.
President Cristina Fernandez said on Thursday evening that
the government would send 78 percent of the $2.2 billion payment
to creditors abroad since most of the original holders had sold
the bonds, first issued in 2002. A banking source confirmed $1.7
billion had been remitted to foreign bondholders.
The remaining 22 percent of the debt, or about $500 million,
was to be paid into bondholders' accounts in Argentina. It was
not clear if that money would be reinvested or withdrawn from
banks to hedge against currency controls.
Argentina removed its decade-old peg to the dollar in 2002
but many savers and business people still use greenbacks to
protect their money against a possible depreciation of the peso
and the impact of high inflation.
Fernandez imposed tough foreign exchange controls in
October, just after winning a landslide re-election, and slapped
a virtual ban on foreign currency purchases in May. Many
investors bought the Boden 2012s to get a hold of increasingly
scarce dollars as the black-market rate surges.
The government has touted the Boden 2012 repayment as a
symbol of economic independence, 10 years after the country
staged the biggest sovereign debt default in history.
Fernandez and her late husband and predecessor as president,
Nestor Kirchner, shrank the country's debt burden. Total public
debt of $178.96 billion in 2011 represented 41.8 percent of
gross domestic product, down from 166 percent in 2002.
These days, more than half the total debt is easily
refinanced since it is owed to public entities.
"What we're going to pay now, the Boden 2012, is nothing
less than the money that the banks should have returned to the
Argentine people," Fernandez said in a lengthy speech broadcast
live late on Thursday.
In fact, the Boden 2012s were also given to banks to
compensate for the forced conversion of deposits and loans into
pesos at different exchange rates. Kirchner issued more Boden
2012s to sell to ally Venezuela before his government stepped up
reliance on state entities, like the ANSES pensions agency.
Gustavo Ber, head of Estudio Ber financial consulting firm,
predicted that much of the money paid to Boden 2012 holders
would be reinvested in "medium-term bonds, especially the
(dollar-denominated) Boden 2015 which is its 'natural heir'
since it offers ... a limited maturity and volatility as well as
high liquidity."
In addition to the Boden 2015, Ber said
investors had expressed interest in reinvesting proceeds into
the dollar-denominated Bonar 2017 and the Bonar
2013.
Another possibility is that creditors withdraw the dollars
transferred to their Argentine bank accounts on Friday. Dollar
deposits have sunk about 40 percent since the currency controls
were first imposed in October.
"Our numbers indicate that small- and medium-sized savers
who get paid for the Boden will continue draining their
deposits," a trader at a private, Spanish-controlled bank said.
"Technically the funds will be credited in accounts today but
the real movement by investors will be seen starting on Monday."
SHARP SLOWDOWN
Friday's bond payment was made using the central bank's
foreign reserves, in line with government policy since 2010.
Opposition politicians say this exacerbates inflation estimated
by private economists at roughly 25 percent a year.
The government's primary budget surplus - once a pillar of
economic policy - is seen vanishing this year as state spending
remains high to stimulate domestic demand.
Argentina faces another sizable debt payment in December
when it will transfer $3.44 billion to holders of growth-linked
GDP warrants due to a robust expansion in 2011.
Analysts expect Argentina to report economic growth this
year below the 3.26 percent threshold that would trigger a
roughly $4 billion warrant payment in December 2013. Latin
America's No. 3 economy is slowing sharply, hit in part by a
drop in consumer and business confidence linked to the currency
measures and import curbs.
Fernandez defended the unorthodox controls as a way to keep
dollars in the country and ensure Argentine companies can get
the greenbacks they need to import goods for production.
Former central bank chief and opposition lawmaker Alfonso
Prat-Gay disputed this, saying the controls were mainly aimed at
safeguarding the foreign reserves used to pay debt.
"I don't think there's any other country in the world that
pushes its economy to the brink of recession to make a debt
payment that represents 0.4 percent of GDP," Prat-Gay wrote on
Friday in La Nacion newspaper. "Because that's what this
government has achieved with its currency controls."
(Additional reporting by Walter Bianchi, Jorge Otaola and
Alejandro Lifschitz Editing by W Simon)