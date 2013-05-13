BUENOS AIRES, May 13 Argentina is embroiled in a high-stakes legal dispute with "holdout" creditors who shunned debt swaps that the South American country hoped would put its 2002 default to rest. U.S. courts jolted markets last year by ruling in favor of a group of holdouts that had sued for full repayment on their defaulted bonds after rejecting debt exchanges in 2005 and 2010. Argentina was ordered to pay the holdouts the full $1.33 billion owed them the next time it serviced restructured debt. Argentina appealed, and a ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is expected in the coming weeks. The holdouts in this case are led by Aurelius Capital Management and NML Capital Ltd, a unit of billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Singer's Elliott Management Corp. Argentina characterizes these creditors as "vultures" picking over the bones of the country's devastating 2001/02 financial crisis. About 93 percent of Argentina's creditors joined the debt swaps, stomaching returns of 25 cents to 29 cents on the dollar. Investors are watching the court rulings closely to see if Argentina would have to enter into technical default to keep from paying the holdouts. The bonds most directly affected are those governed by New York law. The following is a list of payments coming due in 2013 on Argentina's foreign-currency bonds. BONDS GOVERNED BY NEW YORK LAW Next payment due Amount Maturity Outstanding* Global 17 Jun 02 $42.25 mln $966 mln Jun 2017 Discount Jun 30 ** $3.979 bln Dec 2033 Par Sep 30 ** $5.394 bln Dec 2038 Global 17 Dec 02 $42.25 mln Discount Dec 31 ** BONDS GOVERNED BY BRITISH LAW Next payment due Amount Maturity Outstanding* Discount Jun 30 151.94 mln euros $7.053 bln Dec 2033 Par Sep 30 73.15 mln euros $8.188 bln Dec 2038 Discount Dec 31 151.94 mln euros BONDS GOVERNED BY JAPANESE LAW Next payment due Amount Maturity Outstanding* Discount Jun 30 145.45 mln yen $121 mln Dec 2033 Par Sep 30 48.70 mln yen $273 mln Dec 2038 Discount Dec 31 145.45 mln yen BONDS GOVERNED BY ARGENTINE LAW Next payment due Amount Maturity Outstanding* Discount Jun 30 ** $5.109 bln Dec 2033 Bonar VII Sep 12 $2.070 bln $2.000 bln Sep 2013 Bonar 2019 Sep 15 $43.26 mln $961 mln Mar 2019 Par Sep 30 ** $1.301 bln Dec 2038 Boden 2015 Oct 03 $203.62 mln $5.818 bln Oct 2015 Bonar X Oct 17 $223.92 mln $6.398 bln Apr 2017 Bonar 2018 Nov 29 $151.85 mln $3.374 bln Nov 2018 Discount Dec 31 ** Source: Argentine economy ministry and the Argentine Institute of Capital Markets * Amount outstanding as of June 30, 2012 ** On the Discount and Par payments in dollars, the economy ministry does not distinguish between Argentine-law bonds and New York-law bonds. The government must pay a total of $302.39 million on the Discounts on June 30 and again on Dec. 31. On Sept. 30, it must pay a total of $83.68 million on the Pars. (Compiled by Alejandro Lifschitz; Editing by Hilary Burke, Bernard Orr)