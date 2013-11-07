(Adds background, quote from Telam, no comment from Gramercy)
BUENOS AIRES Nov 7 A group of Argentine
bondholders will offer creditors suing for the repayment of
defaulted sovereign debt a private deal to get them to abandon
their litigation, the state-run Telam news agency said.
The move is being driven by investment funds from the United
States and Europe, largely from the Bondholder Exchange Group,
Telam reported on Wednesday night, citing unnamed sources.
They propose to exchange bonds on which payments have been
frozen for other paper that Argentina normally honors, with
better conditions than the country has already offered. The
offer will be formalized next week, Telam said.
The Bondholder Exchange Group, led by emerging markets
investment specialist fund Gramercy, has supported Argentina in
its long court battle in the United States against holdout
creditors seeking to recover full payment from the bonds that
the South American country stopped honoring after its 2002
financial crisis and default.
The Argentine Economy Ministry could not immediately be
reached for comment. No one was available to talk from
Gramercy's Greenwich, Connecticut, headquarters.
"The private debt swap proposal," Telam said, "consists of
offering an exchange to the holdouts in which they drop their
demand for 100 percent repayment."
Two restructurings in 2005 and 2010 saw creditors holding
around 93 percent of Argentina's debt agree to swap their bonds
in deals giving them 25 cents to 29 cents on the dollar.
Bondholders who did not participate in the swaps, led by
hedge funds Elliott Management Corp's NML Capital Ltd and
Aurelius Capital Management LP, went to court in New York to
seek full payment.
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez has pledged to keep
paying the restructured debt but has vowed to never pay more
than other creditors received. That has created investor concern
that the country could enter a new technical default in order to
avoid paying the holdouts.
The case was filed in New York under the terms of the bond
documents.
(Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien
and Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)