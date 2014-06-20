June 20 Argentine President Cristina Fernandez said on Friday her government would negotiate with all the country's creditors, in a bid to avoid default that sparked a market rally on hopes that the country's long debt-related court battles may soon end. On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Argentina's appeal over its battle with hedge funds that refused to take part in Latin America's No. 3 economy debt restructurings. Here are key stories on the case: LATEST NEWS > Argentina's Fernandez willing to talk with all creditors > Argentina: no preparations for "possible" trip to US > S&P lowers Argentina's rating to CCC- > Argentina: next bond payment 'impossible', default looms > Argentina flirts with debt swap as fear of default rises > Argentina vows to service debt despite new legal blow > US top court rejects Argentina appeal > Argentine markets tumble after court decision > Argentina gets wink, nudge from US Supreme Court INSTANT VIEW COLUMNS > Now Argentina wants to negotiate. Too late? > If Argentina restructures to evade funds, sanctions loom Q&A > What's next for Argentina's debt battle after defeat? ANALYSES > Argentina may fume over debt but seen driven to make deal > New default for Argentina won't be as bad as last default INSIGHT > Argentina's comments put US lawyers in awkward spot BACKGROUND > US top court to weigh Argentina bonds case > Argentine bonds set for Supreme Court bounce > Argentina economy minister: pragmatic negotiator (Editing by Bernard Orr)