NEW YORK, June 23 U.S. District Judge Thomas
Griesa in New York has appointed a special master to aid
possible talks between Argentina and investors who refused to
restructure their bonds after the country's 2002 sovereign
default, a New York court official said on Monday.
Argentine financial markets rose on Monday, as Economy
Minister Axel Kicillof was expected to speak later in the day in
Buenos Aires about the country's opening position in talks to be
held in New York with "holdout" creditors who are suing for full
repayment.
Griesa has issued a ruling that bars the government from
paying the holders of its restructured debt unless it also pays
the holdouts. The next payment on restructured debt is scheduled
for June 30, raising the specter of another default if Argentina
fails to pay on time.
