BUENOS AIRES, July 18 Argentina's
dollar-demoninated Par bond rose 3.6 percent on
Friday on market rumours that "holdout" investors suing the
Latin American country for full payment of bonds were open to
the idea of reinstating a court stay.
"The rumours of a possible stay are affecting asset prices,
but there is no concrete news," bond trader Roberto Drimer told
Reuters.
Argentina has until July 30 to settle with the New
York-based hedge funds or face another painful debt default. Its
government says it needs a suspension of the court order that
triggered the deadline to negotiate further.
(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Richard Lough)