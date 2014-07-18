(Recasts with holdout, adds trader quote, updates bonds)
By Richard Lough and Daniel Bases
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, July 18 A lead holdout
investor in Argentina's debt row said on Friday the South
American country seemed determined to default, after market
gossip of a possible breakthrough sent Argentine bonds higher.
NML Capital Ltd, a unit of Elliott Management Corp suing for
full repayment on its bondholdings, said Argentine officials
refused to meet or negotiate ahead of a July 30 deadline.
"The Argentine government appears determined to default. We
hope it chooses to avoid this dead-end path," NML said.
If recession-hit Argentina fails to pay out or cut a deal
with the New York hedge funds, it faces a default that would
prolong its banishment from global capital markets and pile more
pressure on an ailing currency.
Argentina says it needs a stay of the U.S. court order that
triggered the deadline to reach agreement with the funds, which
rejected the terms of huge writedowns after Argentina's $100
billion default in 2002.
Argentine dollar-denominated bonds earlier rallied in
over-the-counter trading on market chatter the holdouts were
open to a suspension.
The holdouts' lawyers said on June 24 the hedge funds would
accommodate the government on timing if talks progressed
well.
A source close to the situation regarding the holdouts'
position told Reuters: "Their position is unchanged and it will
remain unchanged."
SPECULATION
After NML's statement, the price of Argentina's
dollar-denominated Discount bond slipped from an
intraday high of $91.0 to $90.40, still 1.1 percent up on the
day. Its dollar-denominated Par bond was 3.80 percent higher at
$52.30, having earlier hit $52.75.
One bond trader in Buenos Aires said investors were still
betting on either a stay or a deal.
"Prices won't fall because of what NML has said," the trader
said on condition of anonymity.
The two sides have not met face-to-face, raising questions
over Argentina's commitment to finding a resolution.
Asked whether talks were planned for next week, a government
source said: "Nothing has been confirmed yet."
JP Morgan's Emerging Markets Bond Index Plus showed
yield spreads between Argentina and comparable benchmark U.S.
Treasuries narrowed by 28 basis points to 640 as of 14:45 EDT
(1845 GMT). Total returns on the day were up 2.07 percent, far
better than the overall index which was up 0.22 percent.
Argentina has exhausted its legal options to get around a
2012 ruling by U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa that it pay
holdouts $1.33 billion, plus accrued interest.
Griesa ruled Argentina could not service its restructured
debt until it settled with the "holdouts" and blocked a June 30
interest payment, triggering a 30-day grace period.
Analysts say while the holdouts' legal position is strong, a
fresh default would not serve their interest.
"In that case, the situation will become really ugly and
there won't be any money for anyone," said Alberto Bernal, head
of emerging markets at Miami-based Bulltick Capital Markets.
(Additional reporting Eliana Raszewski in Buenos Aires and
Jorge Otaola in Buenos Aires; Editing by W Simon, Andrew Hay and
Chizu Nomiyama)