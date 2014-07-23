NEW YORK, July 23 Settlement talks set for Wednesday between Argentina and bondholders who did not participate in the country's past debt restructuring have been postponed, the court-appointed mediator said.

Daniel Pollack, a New York lawyer appointed to oversee the settlement discussions, had scheduled a meeting for 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) after a U.S. judge ordered the parties to meet "continuously" until a deal is reached.

But Pollack said in an email on Wednesday the scheduled meeting "could not be accomplished, and had to be postponed, because the Argentineans said they could not get here in time."

"I will be reaching out to both sides today," he said. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)