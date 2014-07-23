NEW YORK, July 23 Settlement talks set for Wednesday between Argentina and bondholders who did not participate in the country's past debt restructuring have been rescheduled for Thursday, the court-appointed mediator said.

Daniel Pollack, a New York lawyer appointed to oversee the settlement discussions, had scheduled a meeting for 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) after a U.S. judge ordered the parties to meet "continuously" until a deal is reached.

Pollack in a statement said he was advised by the Argentina delegation they could not get to New York for the Wednesday meeting. Pollack said the meeting has been re-scheduled for Thursday at 12:00 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT). (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)