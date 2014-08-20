(Adds Kicillof comments, market reaction)
By Hugh Bronstein and Alejandro Lifschitz
BUENOS AIRES Aug 20 Argentina's new plan to
skirt U.S. courts and resume payment on defaulted bonds aims to
protect creditors who participated in two debt restructurings,
the economy minister said on Wednesday, adding it would be
"madness" to pay holdout creditors 100 cents on the dollar.
The government is sending a bill to Congress replacing its
New York intermediary bank with state-run Banco Nacion, the
latest move in a years-old legal chess game between Argentina
and holders of defaulted bonds who have sued for full repayment.
Argentina's black market peso reeled on the news, falling
to an all-time low as the country's benchmark dollar-denominated
bonds due in 2033 slumped more than 2 percent in price.
The deadlock with the holdout creditors is squeezing
Argentina's foreign reserves and the availability of dollars in
the market by preventing the economically ailing country from
issuing international bonds.
Last month, Argentina slid into default on an estimated $29
billion of its restructured debt after a New York court blocked
an interest payment of $539 million. The payment did not go
through to investors because U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa
says restructured bonds cannot be paid unless the holdouts are
simultaneously paid 100 cents on the dollar, plus interest.
The $539 million remains with intermediary Bank of New York
Mellon. Argentina says Griesa overstepped his bounds by
blocking the coupon payment, and is moving to ensure future
payments go through local banks.
On Tuesday evening, President Cristina Fernandez announced
she is sending a bill to Congress replacing Bank of New York
Mellon with state-run Banco Nacion as intermediary. She also
offered to swap bonds governed by U.S. law for debt under local
jurisdiction.
Economy Minister Axel Kicillof told reporters the proposed
swap would neither break existing bond contracts nor be
obligatory.
"Argentina is going to continue paying its debts," Kicillof
said, mentioning a $200 million payment due on Sept. 30 on
restructured Par bonds denominated in dollars.
"Argentina will preserve its debt restructurings."
But to pay the holdouts 100 cents on the dollar, in
accordance with U.S. court rulings, would be "financial
madness", he said.
Argentina's black market peso weakened 1.49 percent
early on Wednesday to a record low of 13.43 per U.S. dollar. The
local currency later recouped some of those losses to trade at
13.35 per greenback.
On international markets, the price on Argentina's widely
traded and dollar-denominated Discount bond maturing in 2033
fell 2.31 percent to bid 80.513, with a yield
of 11.024 percent.
Argentina's portion of the JP Morgan Emerging Markets Bond
Index Plus widened by 33 basis points to 797 over U.S.
treasuries, marking an increase in risk perception, while the
index as a whole tightened by one basis point to 296.
DOZEN-YEAR CONFLICT
The case goes back to Argentina's 2002 default on about $100
billion in sovereign bonds. The vast majority of holders
participated in restructurings in 2005 and 2010, which offered
less than 30 cents on the dollar on the defaulted debt.
A group of hedge funds led by Elliott Management Corp and
Aurelius Capital Ltd. opted to sue in the U.S. federal courts,
which govern the original bond contracts, for 100 cents on the
dollar.
Fernandez and her ministers characterize the funds
"vultures" who bought Argentine bonds at steep discounts and are
out to wreck the country's finances in their pursuit of huge
profits.
"They have created conditions of anarchy and the destruction
of the rule of law, all so they tenaciously attack countries
that do not accept the conditions that they impose," Cabinet
chief Jorge Capitanich said.
