By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, Sept 26 Creditors suing Argentina over
defaulted debt will not object to Citigroup Inc's request
to put on hold a U.S. court order preventing it from processing
an imminent payment issued under Argentina's local laws, a
source said Friday.
At a hearing Friday afternoon, Citigroup is expected to ask
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa to reconsider or at least stay
his July ruling barring the bank from processing the payments,
including one for $5 million due Sept. 30.
Citigroup has said it faces regulatory and criminal
sanctions by Argentina if it cannot process the interest payment
on U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued under Argentine law
following the country's 2002 default.
Bondholders who did not participate in Argentina's past
restructurings, including Elliott Management's NML Capital Ltd
and Aurelius Capital Management, have opposed reversing Griesa's
July order.
But with the Sept. 30 deadline looming, holdout bondholders
will not oppose Citigroup's request for more time, a person
familiar with the matter said.
A stay would allow Citigroup to make a one-off payment and
meet the deadline, and leave it three months before the next
payment by Argentina on Dec. 31 for $262 million is due to
litigate over the order, the person said.
A motion made public Friday by NML still argued that Citi
was not entitled to a stay. But the language in the motion does
not prevent the holdouts from offering to support the stay,
which they have, the person said.
A spokeswoman for Citigroup declined comment. A U.S. lawyer
for Argentina did not respond to a request for comment.
Argentina's most recent default in July came after it
refused to honor court orders to pay $1.33 billion plus interest
to the holdout bondholders.
The hedge funds, including NML and Aurelius, had spurned the
country's 2005 and 2010 debt restructurings, which resulted in
exchanges for about 92 percent of the country's defaulted debt
for a fraction of their face value.
The country's most recent default came after the U.S.
Supreme Court declined to hear Argentina's appeal of a ruling by
Griesa that it must pay the holdouts when it paid holders of the
exchanged bonds.
Griesa subsequently blocked Bank of New York Mellon Corp
from processing a $539 million interest payment, sending
Argentina on a course to default after no settlement was
reached.
Amid the litigation, Citigroup sought assurances it could
process payments it received from Argentina on bonds issued
under Argentine law. But Griesa on July 28 blocked Citi from
processing payments on U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued
under Argentine law.
The hearing on Friday comes ahead of one scheduled for
Monday in which Griesa will consider whether to hold Argentina
in contempt and order sanctions of $50,000 per day for not
complying with his orders.
The news of the holdouts' plans was first reported by The
Wall Street Journal.
