By Nate Raymond and Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, Sept 26 A U.S. judge said Friday he
would allow Citigroup Inc to process a disputed $5 million
payment by Argentina on bonds issued under its local laws
following its 2002 default.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan agreed to an
order proposed by bondholders suing Argentina over defaulted
debt to allow Citigroup to process the interest payment, which
is due Sept. 30.
The ruling gave temporary relief to Citigroup, which has
said it faces regulatory and criminal sanctions by Argentina if
it cannot process the interest payment on U.S.
dollar-denominated bonds issued under Argentine law following
the country's 2002 default.
The bondholders that consented to the stay include Elliott
Management's NML Capital Ltd and Aurelius Capital Management,
both of which did not participate in Argentina's past
restructurings.
With the deadline looming, the holdout bondholders proposed
allowing the payment to go through by issuing a stay that would
allow litigation until the next payment is due on Dec. 31.
"The reason plaintiffs have proposed a stay is so that the
parties and Your Honor will not have to deal with these
important issues on an emergency basis," Edward Friedman, a
lawyer for Aurelius, said.
Citigroup's lawyer, Karen Wagner, pushed Griesa to go even
further and rule that the bank was not subject to an injunction
at all, after the judge said his prior order favoring the
creditors was focused on bonds "payable in New York and governed
by New York law."
Griesa ultimately declined to rule Friday, instead giving
the parties 30 days to exchange information in order to resolve
the issue promptly.
"We do not want to be back here over and over when interest
payments are due," he said.
The hearing was the latest in a series of proceedings
following Argentina's most recent default in July, an event
triggered by its refusal to honor court orders to pay $1.33
billion plus interest to the holdout bondholders.
The hedge funds had spurned the country's 2005 and 2010 debt
restructurings, which resulted in exchanges for about 92 percent
of the country's defaulted debt for a fraction of their face
value.
The July default came after the U.S. Supreme Court declined
to hear Argentina's appeal of a ruling by Griesa that it must
pay the holdouts when it paid holders of the exchanged bonds.
Griesa subsequently blocked Bank of New York Mellon Corp
from processing a $539 million interest payment, sending
Argentina on a course to default after no settlement was
reached.
Amid the litigation, Citigroup sought assurances it could
process payments it received from Argentina on bonds issued
under Argentine law.
Griesa initially ruled for Citigroup. But on July 28, he
rescinded the order, only allowing the bank to make a one-time
payment due July 30.
Another hearing is scheduled Monday, when Griesa will weigh
holding Argentina in contempt and ordering sanctions of $50,000
per day for not complying with his orders.
