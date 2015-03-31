BUENOS AIRES, March 31 Argentina will make an
interest payment on its restructured debt on Tuesday as planned,
an economy ministry spokeswoman said, although payment will
almost certainly not reach most bondholders.
If the South American country fails to complete the transfer
by the end of Tuesday, it will have a one-month grace period
before its sovereign debt default on foreign law exchanged bonds
spreads to exchanged debt held under local law.
A U.S. judge has barred Argentina from paying interest on
bonds that were restructured after its 2002 default until it
settles with a group of U.S. investors who rejected the bond
swaps. Argentina tipped back into default in July.
In July, September and December, Argentina processed
interest payments in defiance of Judge Thomas Griesa, who
ordered financial intermediaries to freeze the transactions on
the foreign law bonds but made special exemptions for local law
securities. This time around, there is no exemption.
Asked when the payment would be made, a spokeswoman for the
economy ministry said: "In the course of today. The payment is
being processed normally, as on each previous occasion."
Belgium-based clearing house Euroclear said it would not
process coupon payments on some Argentine local law bonds
subject to the U.S. court injunction, Thomson Reuters' IFR
reported, citing an official note to the market.
They included the today's coupon payment on the
dollar-dominated Par bonds due in 2038.
"You will not receive any payment on these bonds until
further notice, Euroclear said in the note to clients, referring
to five series of Argentine law securities.
Another intermediary, Clearstream, informed the market on
Monday that it would not handle payments on the Par bonds
either.
Argentina argues it is not in default as it has met its debt
obligations by making payment and accuses Griesa of overstepping
his bounds.
On Friday, the country's securities regulator suspended
Citibank Argentina from conducting capital market operations
after it struck a deal with the hedge funds to help it exit its
local custody business.
